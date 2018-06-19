2018 Outlook: Mike Evans
2018 fantasy player outlook for Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
Even if two of his last four seasons left owners disappointed, Mike Evans remains one of Fantasy's most prominent wide receivers. Certainly 2017 was one of those disappointing seasons as Evans clawed his way to 1,001 yards and five touchdowns despite averaging an attractive 9.1 targets per game. Armed with a rich contract extension this offseason, Evans will still operate as Jameis Winston's No. 1 guy in an offense with just enough threats to keep regular double-teams from happening. But he must improve is his red-zone efficiency - he caught just 5 of 19 targets inside the 20 for a 26.3 percent catch rate, tied for dead last among receivers with at least 13 red-zone targets. We're hoping a mostly favorable schedule mixed with an offense that should throw a lot will lead to more yards and scores for Evans, whose red-zone work really has nowhere to go but up. That's why he's still among the first 10 receivers worth picking on Draft Day. Bank on him getting swiped right around 20th overall in standard and PPR formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...