2018 Outlook: Mike Evans

Even if two of his last four seasons left owners disappointed, Mike Evans remains one of Fantasy's most prominent wide receivers. Certainly 2017 was one of those disappointing seasons as Evans clawed his way to 1,001 yards and five touchdowns despite averaging an attractive 9.1 targets per game. Armed with a rich contract extension this offseason, Evans will still operate as Jameis Winston's No. 1 guy in an offense with just enough threats to keep regular double-teams from happening. But he must improve is his red-zone efficiency - he caught just 5 of 19 targets inside the 20 for a 26.3 percent catch rate, tied for dead last among receivers with at least 13 red-zone targets. We're hoping a mostly favorable schedule mixed with an offense that should throw a lot will lead to more yards and scores for Evans, whose red-zone work really has nowhere to go but up. That's why he's still among the first 10 receivers worth picking on Draft Day. Bank on him getting swiped right around 20th overall in standard and PPR formats.