2018 Outlook: Mike Gesicki
2018 fantasy player outlook for Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins
The Dolphins selected rookie tight end Mike Gesicki in the second round of the NFL Draft from Penn State, and he should be the starter in 2018. Miami has a huge need at tight end after Julius Thomas failed to be productive last year, and Gesicki was viewed as one of the top prospects at tight end coming into the draft. He could also help the Dolphins replace the departed Jarvis Landry, who had 160 targets last year for 112 catches, 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill will likely lean on Gesicki as a valuable weapon, and coach Adam Gase has a good track record of working with tight ends. Gesicki could be worth a late-round flier in deeper seasonal leagues, and he's a solid second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues.
