2018 Outlook: Mike Gillislee

2018 fantasy player outlook for Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots

Mike Gillislee will hopefully get a second chance to prove he can be a significant contributor for the Patriots after he struggled in 2017. His main competition for a roster spot will come from Jeremy Hill, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, but the Patriots also have rookie Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White to share touches. Gillislee appeared to be the featured running back for the Patriots when last season started, and he scored 34 Fantasy points in a standard league in his first two games of the season thanks to four rushing touchdowns. However, he only scored once more, and that came in Week 16, and he had just one reception for 15 yards all season. In fact, Gillislee found himself a healthy scratch from Weeks 10-15. We'll see what role he plays now that Michel and Hill are on the roster, but Gillislee is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Let him prove himself first and then add him off waivers.

