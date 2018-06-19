2018 Outlook: Mike Gillislee
2018 fantasy player outlook for Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots
Mike Gillislee will hopefully get a second chance to prove he can be a significant contributor for the Patriots after he struggled in 2017. His main competition for a roster spot will come from Jeremy Hill, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, but the Patriots also have rookie Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White to share touches. Gillislee appeared to be the featured running back for the Patriots when last season started, and he scored 34 Fantasy points in a standard league in his first two games of the season thanks to four rushing touchdowns. However, he only scored once more, and that came in Week 16, and he had just one reception for 15 yards all season. In fact, Gillislee found himself a healthy scratch from Weeks 10-15. We'll see what role he plays now that Michel and Hill are on the roster, but Gillislee is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Let him prove himself first and then add him off waivers.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...