2018 Outlook: Mike Glennon

2018 fantasy player outlook for Mike Glennon, QB, Cardinals

The Cardinals signed Mike Glennon, but they also signed Sam Bradford and drafted rookie Josh Rosen. It probably means Glennon will begin the season as the No. 3/emergency quarterback, assuming Bradford and Rosen stay healthy. He's not going to help you conquer your league.

