2018 Outlook: Mike Nugent

2018 fantasy player outlook for Mike Nugent, K, FA

Mike Nugent is looking for a new place to kick this fall. Over the past five seasons he's made 80 percent of his field goals and 94.7 percent of his extra points. That's not so bad. If he resurfaces with a team with a good offense, Nugent could become a Fantasy consideration once more.

