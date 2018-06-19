2018 Outlook: Mike Thomas

2018 fantasy player outlook for Mike Thomas, WR, Rams

Not to be confused with the Saints receiver of the same name, Mike Thomas is a reserve receiver for the Rams, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Thomas will compete to be the No. 4 receiver for the Rams behind Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, but Los Angeles will also use Josh Reynolds and Pharoh Cooper as reserve receivers. Thomas only has eight career catches and no touchdowns, so he has a long way to go before Fantasy owners can trust him. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

