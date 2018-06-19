2018 Outlook: Mike White

2018 fantasy player outlook for Mike White, QB, Cowboys

The Cowboys selected rookie quarterback Mike White in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Western Kentucky, and he will compete to be the backup behind Dak Prescott. White's main competition will come from Cooper Rush, but even if White wins the job he should not be drafted in the majority of seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, White also should not be selected in most formats.

