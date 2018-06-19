2018 Outlook: Mike Williams

It was a forgettable rookie season for Mike Williams and the Chargers in 2017, but hopefully 2018 will bring better results. Williams, the No. 7 overall pick in 2017 NFL Draft, had a back injury that cost him the first five games of the season. When he eventually played, he failed to gain more than 40 yards in any game or score a touchdown. Part of the problem could have been a lack of rapport with veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, but the Chargers also have a crowded receiving corps with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, Hunter Henry and Melvin Gordon. Mike Williams will have to prove himself, and he could be a steal with a late-round pick in all Fantasy leagues. If his talent and ability shine through early in training camp then he could earn a prominent role in the passing game. Keep an eye on his progress, and Williams is worth a flier in all formats this year.