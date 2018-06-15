2018 Outlook: Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky's coaching staff got refreshed, his offensive line should be healthy and the quality of receivers at his disposal is undeniably better. That's why it's best to take Trubisky's 59.4 percent completion rate and 6.6 yards per pass attempt from 2017 and punt it deep into Lake Michigan. It doesn't guarantee a big 2018 for Fantasy purposes, but you should assume he'll fare better with Allen Robinson, Trey Burton, Taylor Gabriel and rookie Anthony Miller among his new targets. He'll especially be helped along by former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as his new head coach and playcaller. A lot of Fantasy folks will target a second quarterback with one of their final draft picks -- Trubisky is worth taking a chance on at that point, but not before the likes of Marcus Mariota or Derek Carr.

