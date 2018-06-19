2018 Outlook: Mohamed Sanu
2018 fantasy player outlook for Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons
The Falcons' addition of first-round pick Calvin Ridley suggests Mohamed Sanu will be relegated to the No. 3 receiver role. Really, Ridley's arrival suggests the team wasn't happy with Sanu in 2017 when he averaged a career-best 4.5 receptions per game. Sanu never had more than 85 yards in any game and topped 50 yards just six times. In fact, his last game with over 90 yards came in November 2014. There isn't much of a reason to draft Sanu unless Ridley struggles to make strides in training camp.
