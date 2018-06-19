2018 Outlook: Nate Sudfeld

2018 fantasy player outlook for Nate Sudfeld, QB, Eagles

Nate Sudfeld will again be the No. 3 quarterback for the Eagles this season behind Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. Even if Wentz is limited in his comeback from last year's torn ACL, we don't expect Sudfeld to play much this year. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day

