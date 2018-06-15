2018 Outlook: Nathan Peterman
2018 fantasy player outlook for Nathan Peterman, QB, Bills
Nathan Peterman will likely be the No. 3 quarterback for the Bills this season behind A.J. McCarron and Josh Allen. Peterman started one game and appeared in three others as a rookie in 2017, but he completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes for the season with two touchdowns and five interceptions. Peterman should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
