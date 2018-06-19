2018 Outlook: Nelson Agholor
2018 fantasy player outlook for Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles
Nelson Agholor was a surprise third-year breakout in 2017, and hopefully he can build on that performance this season. Agholor set career highs in targets (95), catches (62), yards (768) and touchdowns (eight), and he scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in six games. In the 10 games when Agholor had at least five targets, he scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league seven times. He will remain the No. 2 receiver for the Eagles opposite Alshon Jeffery, but he could lose some targets with the addition of Mike Wallace, who is an upgrade over last year's No. 3 receiver, Torrey Smith. Still, Agholor should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick
