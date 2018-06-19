2018 Outlook: Nick Bawden

2018 fantasy player outlook for Nick Bawden, RB, Lions

Nick Bawden hopes to make the Lions as their primary fullback after being taken in the seventh round of the NFL draft. He's a classic fullback, landing one carry in his last three years at San Diego State where he popped holes open for Rashaad Penny and D.J. Pumphrey. Now he hopes to help out Kerryon Johnson in Motown, but he won't help your Fantasy team whatsoever.

