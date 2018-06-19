2018 Outlook: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb figures to be an asset in the Browns backfield -- eventually. Before the draft, Cleveland inked Carlos Hyde to a contract, theoretically slotting him in as its primary rusher. And before that, Duke Johnson was the team's most electric running back though he did a lot of his work as a receiver. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound Chubb was a monster at Georgia, averaging 6.3 yards per rush and 11.6 yards per catch while scoring 48 total touchdowns in 47 career games, overcoming a gross 2015 knee injury during the process. He's a strong, physical rusher with a knack for picking up yards after contact. But until he finds regular playing time, Chubb isn't a start-worthy option. However, because there isn't exactly a ton of faith in Hyde, Chubb is a classic draft-and-stash player who could be helpful toward the second half of the season. If you take Chubb in seasonal leagues, it should be with a pick close to 100th overall, and you should be prepared to be patient with him and not cut him after the first two or three weeks. Chubb should be a Round 9 selection in dynasty/keeper leagues and works as a late first-round pick in rookie-only drafts.