2018 Outlook: Nick Foles

It's too bad Nick Foles will return to a backup role in 2018 because he ended 2017 as the hottest quarterback in the NFL. That's because he won Super Bowl LII as the starter in Philadelphia with Carson Wentz (torn ACL) out. Wentz is expected to be fine for Week 1, which means Foles is back to the bench, but Foles was exceptional in leading the Eagles to the championship. Against Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game and New England in the Super Bowl, Foles combined for 725 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He also had 33 Fantasy points in a standard league in one regular-season start for Wentz, who was hurt in Week 14. If Wentz suffers a setback in his rehab and Foles does get to play early in the year, he could be worth a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. But most likely, Foles won't be drafted in re-draft leagues. In dynasty leagues, take a flier on Foles with a late-round pick since he'll be a free agent after this season and could end up as a starter in 2019