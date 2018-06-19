2018 Outlook: Nick O'leary

2018 fantasy player outlook for Nick O'leary, TE, Bills

Nick O'Leary will remain the No. 2 tight end for the Bills in 2018, which limits his Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He had a career season with 22 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets, but he would need to make a dramatic leap in production for Fantasy owners to trust him. And as long as Charles Clay is healthy, it will be difficult for O'Leary to post consistent production on a weekly basis. He is not worth drafting in most formats this year.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...