2018 Outlook: Nick Vannett
2018 fantasy player outlook for Nick Vannett, TE, Seahawks
Nick Vannett will be a reserve tight end for Seattle this year, but he is someone to keep an eye on heading into training camp. The Seahawks are revamping their tight end group with Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson gone as free agents, and Vannett will share playing time with Ed Dickson and rookie Will Dissly. We don't expect Vannett to make much of an impact, but he is someone to monitor if he starts off the season playing well. We don't recommend drafting him in most formats, but Graham and Willson just combined for 72 catches for 673 yards and 14 touchdowns on 120 targets last season, which will have to be replaced. Vannett could help in that regard if he gets a bigger role on offense this year after just 15 targets in 2017.
