2018 Outlook: Nyheim Hines

2018 fantasy player outlook for Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

Colts rookie Nyheim Hines will compete for playing time in training camp this summer. The North Carolina State product has experience playing running back and wide receiver, so chances are he'll get pegged for passing downs work eventually. He's among the fastest rookies in his class (4.38 in the 40-yard dash) but is small (5-foot-8, 198 pounds, 8 7/8-inch hands), so he doesn't offer much in the way of power or pass protection. Don't be surprised to see him on the field in limited spurts, particularly since the Colts have other backs to lean on. Hines is a late-round flier in the deepest of seasonal PPR leagues, but his better value lays in the late rounds of dynasty/keeper drafts and with a third-round pick in rookie-only formats.

