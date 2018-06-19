2018 Outlook: O.J. Howard

As a talent, O.J. Howard is sensational. He plays nearly every down because he's both a very good receiver and blocker. But after the Buccaneers signed Cameron Brate to a contract extension this offseason, Howard's Fantasy profile isn't as shiny. That's because Brate figures to keep Howard's opportunities limited, especially in the red zone. Last year Howard scored six times, but only three came inside the 20. Brate, on the other hand, scored five of his six touchdowns in the red zone and had nearly twice as many targets as Howard. So, unless Howard picks up more long scores or unseats Brate as the go-to tight end, he'll be difficult to trust. Hang on to him in dynasty leagues but in seasonal formats, you're better off considering George Kittle, David Njoku and even Brate as late-round tight ends.