2018 Outlook: O.J. Howard
2018 fantasy player outlook for O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers
As a talent, O.J. Howard is sensational. He plays nearly every down because he's both a very good receiver and blocker. But after the Buccaneers signed Cameron Brate to a contract extension this offseason, Howard's Fantasy profile isn't as shiny. That's because Brate figures to keep Howard's opportunities limited, especially in the red zone. Last year Howard scored six times, but only three came inside the 20. Brate, on the other hand, scored five of his six touchdowns in the red zone and had nearly twice as many targets as Howard. So, unless Howard picks up more long scores or unseats Brate as the go-to tight end, he'll be difficult to trust. Hang on to him in dynasty leagues but in seasonal formats, you're better off considering George Kittle, David Njoku and even Brate as late-round tight ends.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...