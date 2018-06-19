2018 Outlook: Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham is in somewhat of a prove-it season in 2018 because of his contract situation and coming off an injury-marred campaign in 2017. Beckham, who is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, was limited to four games last year after suffering a broken left ankle in Week 5. He should be fine for training camp, and here's hoping he will report on time and not have any holdup over his contract. When on the field, Beckham has more than proven himself over the first three seasons of his career, and he's been the No. 4 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues twice over that span (2016 and 2015) and No. 6 in 2014. He should be drafted as a top-five Fantasy receiver in all leagues and is a definite first-round pick. Once Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins come off the board, Beckham will be in the next tier of receivers with Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and A.J. Green. Our suggestion is to plan for Beckham toward the end of the first round, around No. 10 overall in standard leagues and No. 8 overall in PPR