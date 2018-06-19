2018 Outlook: Odell Beckham
2018 fantasy player outlook for Odell Beckham, WR, Giants
Odell Beckham is in somewhat of a prove-it season in 2018 because of his contract situation and coming off an injury-marred campaign in 2017. Beckham, who is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, was limited to four games last year after suffering a broken left ankle in Week 5. He should be fine for training camp, and here's hoping he will report on time and not have any holdup over his contract. When on the field, Beckham has more than proven himself over the first three seasons of his career, and he's been the No. 4 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues twice over that span (2016 and 2015) and No. 6 in 2014. He should be drafted as a top-five Fantasy receiver in all leagues and is a definite first-round pick. Once Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins come off the board, Beckham will be in the next tier of receivers with Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and A.J. Green. Our suggestion is to plan for Beckham toward the end of the first round, around No. 10 overall in standard leagues and No. 8 overall in PPR
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...