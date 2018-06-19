2018 Outlook: Orleans Darkwa

2018 fantasy player outlook for Orleans Darkwa, RB, Giants

Orleans Darkwa was the leading rusher for the Giants in 2017, but he remains without a job this offseason. Darkwa had a solid campaign with more than 850 total yards and five touchdowns, and he scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in six games. Keep in mind he didn't start getting increased touches until Week 5, and with how bad the Giants were on offense, it should be considered an admirable performance. Keep an eye on where Darkwa ends up, and he could be worth a mid- to late-round pick in the right situation. With better talent around him, Darkwa could become a starting Fantasy option in 2018

