2018 Outlook: Orleans Darkwa
2018 fantasy player outlook for Orleans Darkwa, RB, Giants
Orleans Darkwa was the leading rusher for the Giants in 2017, but he remains without a job this offseason. Darkwa had a solid campaign with more than 850 total yards and five touchdowns, and he scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in six games. Keep in mind he didn't start getting increased touches until Week 5, and with how bad the Giants were on offense, it should be considered an admirable performance. Keep an eye on where Darkwa ends up, and he could be worth a mid- to late-round pick in the right situation. With better talent around him, Darkwa could become a starting Fantasy option in 2018
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...