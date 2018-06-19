2018 Outlook: Panthers DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Panthers DST

The Panthers DST will get drafted on reputation alone, but there are some slight concerns that this squad will leave you disappointed. Starters Star Lotulelei, Kurt Coleman and Charles Johnson are all gone with only Dontari Poe adequately replacing one of them. Pass rusher Julius Peppers and linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis are all another year older, and Davis will miss the first four games of the year with a suspension. The secondary remains a concern (James Bradberry is their best cornerback) and Christian McCaffrey didn't give the return game the boost we all expected. The NFC South is as stacked as ever, and the Panthers will also have showdowns with the Eagles, Giants, Seahawks, Lions, Bengals and Steelers. If there was ever a season to fade the Panthers DST, this is it. Let someone else in your league grab them before the final round. If they're still there when you have your final pick, you can afford to take the chance

