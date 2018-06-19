2018 Outlook: Patrick Dimarco
2018 fantasy player outlook for Patrick Dimarco, RB, Bills
Patrick DiMarco will again serve as the starting fullback for the Bills, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Despite appearing in every game in 2017, DiMarco had just two carries and seven catches. He does not touch the ball enough to warrant consideration on any Fantasy rosters in 2018.
