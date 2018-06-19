2018 Outlook: Patrick Mahomes
2018 fantasy player outlook for Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes gets a great opportunity this season as the new starting quarterback for the Chiefs, and he has plenty of weapons at his disposal. Taking over for the departed Alex Smith, Mahomes gets the chance to play for coach Andy Reid and run an offense featuring Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Kareem Hunt. This same offense - minus Watkins, added as a free agent this offseason - helped Smith finish as the No. 4 Fantasy quarterback in 2017, but Mahomes is considered to have much more upside given his arm strength. He only played one game in 2017 in the season finale against Denver, and he had limited talent around him with the Chiefs resting starters for the playoffs. Still, Mahomes showed flashes of his ability with 22-of-35 passing for 284 yards and one interception. He's a sleeper with upside this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. He might not be your starting Fantasy quarterback in Week 1, but he could easily emerge as a must-start quarterback during the season.
