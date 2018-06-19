2018 Outlook: Paul Perkins

2018 fantasy player outlook for Paul Perkins, RB, Giants

Paul Perkins might find himself fighting for a roster spot in training camp with the Giants this year after he was a bust in 2017. Perkins was expected to be the lead running back for the Giants last year, but he found himself playing more on special teams than on offense. Perkins had no touchdowns and failed to score more than two Fantasy points in a standard league in any game last season. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Perkins should not be drafted in the majority of leagues

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...