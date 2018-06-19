2018 Outlook: Paul Richardson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Paul Richardson, WR, Redskins
Paul Richardson turned a career season in 2017 with Seattle into a five-year, $40 million contract with Washington. Richardson just set career highs in catches (44), yards (703) and touchdowns (six) on 80 targets. In Washington, he will be among the top three receivers with Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, but he also has to contend with Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis and Chris Thompson stealing targets. Alex Smith is the new quarterback, and Richardson has some sleeper appeal with a late-round pick. He could easily prove to be better than Crowder and Doctson, but most likely Richardson will be around the same production he had with Seattle in 2017. He's a good No. 4 Fantasy receiver to target on Draft Day in all leagues.
