2018 Outlook: Paxton Lynch

Paxton Lynch was once thought of as the quarterback of the future in Denver. Now, he's barely hanging on to a roster spot after two disappointing seasons in the NFL. The Broncos will go with Case Keenum as their starter this season, and Lynch will be No. 2 on the depth chart at best. When he was drafted in the first round in 2016, many thought he would take over as the starter for the Broncos by now. Instead, he's flopped in just five career games. Keep an eye on his role with the Broncos this season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.