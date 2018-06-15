2018 Outlook: Paxton Lynch
2018 fantasy player outlook for Paxton Lynch, QB, Broncos
Paxton Lynch was once thought of as the quarterback of the future in Denver. Now, he's barely hanging on to a roster spot after two disappointing seasons in the NFL. The Broncos will go with Case Keenum as their starter this season, and Lynch will be No. 2 on the depth chart at best. When he was drafted in the first round in 2016, many thought he would take over as the starter for the Broncos by now. Instead, he's flopped in just five career games. Keep an eye on his role with the Broncos this season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
