2018 Outlook: Peyton Barber
2018 fantasy player outlook for Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers
Peyton Barber should end up with a roster spot with the Buccaneers, but he's in for a fight for the lead role with rookie Ronald Jones. Given a chance to play more toward the end of last season, Barber finished with three games with at least 12 Fantasy points in his final six. Touchdowns helped him out in two of those games, and because he's more bruiser than cruiser, he's probably going to need lots of those to succeed in 2018. That seems unlikely given the Bucs' addition of Jones. Be prepared to see Barber as a late-round pick.
