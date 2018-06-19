2018 Outlook: Pharoh Cooper

2018 fantasy player outlook for Pharoh Cooper, WR, Rams

Pharoh Cooper will once again be a reserve receiver for the Rams and play a vital role in their return game. Cooper's main value to the Rams is his role on kickoff and punt returns. He had 932 kickoff return yards and a touchdown and 399 punt return yards in 2017. On offense, Cooper only had 17 targets, but he could be in the mix for the No. 4 receiver role this year behind Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Still, the Rams also have Josh Reynolds and Michael Thomas, and Cooper's targets will likely once again be limited. Ignore Cooper in the majority of leagues on Draft Day.

