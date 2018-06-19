2018 Outlook: Phil Dawson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Phil Dawson, K, Cardinals
Phil Dawson will return as the Cardinals kicker in 2018, and he continues to play well even at age 43. In 2017, Dawson was the No. 13 Fantasy kicker in standard leagues, and he made 32 field goals on 40 attempts, including four from 50-plus yards, and 23 extra points. His 32 made field goals were the most since 2013, and he closed the season with at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his final four games. Dawson is worth drafting with a last-round pick as a low-end starter, and if he doesn't get drafted, consider him a solid bye-week replacement or streaming option in all leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...