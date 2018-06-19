2018 Outlook: Phil Dawson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Phil Dawson, K, Cardinals

Phil Dawson will return as the Cardinals kicker in 2018, and he continues to play well even at age 43. In 2017, Dawson was the No. 13 Fantasy kicker in standard leagues, and he made 32 field goals on 40 attempts, including four from 50-plus yards, and 23 extra points. His 32 made field goals were the most since 2013, and he closed the season with at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his final four games. Dawson is worth drafting with a last-round pick as a low-end starter, and if he doesn't get drafted, consider him a solid bye-week replacement or streaming option in all leagues.

