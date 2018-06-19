2018 Outlook: Philip Rivers
2018 fantasy player outlook for Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
Philip Rivers continues to prove he's a reliable Fantasy quarterback, and he's worth drafting once again as a low-end starting option this year. In 2017, Rivers had his fifth season in a row as a top-12 Fantasy quarterback when he finished No. 7 in standard leagues. It was his fifth year with at least 4,200 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He did turn 36 in December, so there should be some concern about a letdown year coming, but the Chargers should be better on the offensive line with the addition of center Mike Pouncey and return to health of right guard Forrest Lamp from an ACL injury. And hopefully the Chargers get more out of second-year receiver Mike Williams to help the receiving corps, which also features Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Hunter Henry. Rivers is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.
