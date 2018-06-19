2018 Outlook: Phillip Dorsett
2018 fantasy player outlook for Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots
Phillip Dorsett has an opportunity to be a significant contributor for the Patriots this year now that Brandin Cooks was traded to the Rams. Dorsett will likely compete with Jordan Matthews, Kenny Britt, Malcolm Mitchell and Cordarrelle Patterson to be the No. 3 receiver behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan. Most likely, Dorsett will remain in a limited role, and he struggled in his first year with the Patriots in 2017 with no touchdowns and no games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Keep an eye on Dorsett's role heading into training camp, and if he does win the No. 3 receiver spot then he's worth a look with a late-round pick in deeper Fantasy leagues.
