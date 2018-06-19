2018 Outlook: Pierre Garcon

2018 fantasy player outlook for Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers

Pierre Garcon never got the chance to play with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 because of a neck injury, but he is expected to be ready for training camp. And the upgrade at quarterback should help Garcon in a big way. Garcon had some positive moments in his first season with the 49ers and scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in three of the eight games he was able to play. But he missed the final eight games of the season due to a neck injury, and we hope he doesn't suffer a setback heading into Week 1. Garcon should see plenty of targets from Garoppolo -- he had at least 10 targets in four games -- and he should have the chance to finish as a top 30 receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Garcon is worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...