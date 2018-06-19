2018 Outlook: Pierre Garcon

Pierre Garcon never got the chance to play with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 because of a neck injury, but he is expected to be ready for training camp. And the upgrade at quarterback should help Garcon in a big way. Garcon had some positive moments in his first season with the 49ers and scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in three of the eight games he was able to play. But he missed the final eight games of the season due to a neck injury, and we hope he doesn't suffer a setback heading into Week 1. Garcon should see plenty of targets from Garoppolo -- he had at least 10 targets in four games -- and he should have the chance to finish as a top 30 receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Garcon is worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues.