2018 Outlook: Raheem Mostert

2018 fantasy player outlook for Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers

Raheem Mostert will compete for a role as a reserve running back for the 49ers this year, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. In 2017, Mostert was mostly a contributor on special teams, and he missed the final five games of the year with a knee injury. He should be healthy for training camp, but Mostert isn't expected to have a big role on offense. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

