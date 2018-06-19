2018 Outlook: Raiders DST

Only the Browns had a worse Fantasy DST than the Raiders in 2017, and the unit will look to improve this season with plenty of changes. Paul Guenther is the new defensive coordinator for coach Jon Gruden, and Oakland added new secondary pieces in Leon Hall, Shareece Wright, Rashaan Melvin and Marcus Gilchrist, as well as Tahir Whitehead at linebacker. The Raiders could still bring back free agent linebacker Navorro Bowman, who played well for Oakland in 2017, but this defense needs plenty of help. Oakland was last in the NFL in interceptions with five, had among the fewest sacks with 31 and allowed the 13th-most points. We don't recommend drafting the Raiders DST in the majority of leagues, but the unit can be a bye-week replacement or streaming options if things improve with the new coaching staff.