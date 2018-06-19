2018 Outlook: Randall Cobb

In theory, Randall Cobb has a pretty decent shot to serve as the Packers' No. 2 receiver. In reality, Cobb might be helpful to the Packers cause without putting up huge numbers. Since his sensational 2014, Cobb has averaged 10.2 yards per catch with 14 touchdowns and two 100-yard performances in 44 games. That suggests he needs touchdowns to make Fantasy owners happy, and those could be at a premium with Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham likely to take up the majority of end-zone targets from Aaron Rodgers. This doesn't mean there isn't hope for Cobb - with Jordy Nelson gone, he could see a few more targets than the 6.3 he's averaged over his last two years. Match that with a 71.5 percent catch rate and Cobb could evolve into a reception hog. He has appeal as a No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues but is otherwise high-quality depth in non-PPR formats. Draft him accordingly with a Round 8 choice when receptions count and Round 9 when they don't.