2018 Outlook: Randall Cobb
2018 fantasy player outlook for Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
In theory, Randall Cobb has a pretty decent shot to serve as the Packers' No. 2 receiver. In reality, Cobb might be helpful to the Packers cause without putting up huge numbers. Since his sensational 2014, Cobb has averaged 10.2 yards per catch with 14 touchdowns and two 100-yard performances in 44 games. That suggests he needs touchdowns to make Fantasy owners happy, and those could be at a premium with Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham likely to take up the majority of end-zone targets from Aaron Rodgers. This doesn't mean there isn't hope for Cobb - with Jordy Nelson gone, he could see a few more targets than the 6.3 he's averaged over his last two years. Match that with a 71.5 percent catch rate and Cobb could evolve into a reception hog. He has appeal as a No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues but is otherwise high-quality depth in non-PPR formats. Draft him accordingly with a Round 8 choice when receptions count and Round 9 when they don't.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...