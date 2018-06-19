2018 Outlook: Rashaad Penny
2018 fantasy player outlook for Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks
The Seahawks made a surprise pick in the NFL Draft when they selected rookie running back Rashaad Penny from San Diego State at No. 27 overall in the first round. He was the second running back drafted behind Saquon Barkley, and hopefully Penny can prove he's worth it. His college career was impressive. In 2017, Penny had 289 carries for 2,248 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns, and 19 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. And in 2016, Penny had 136 carries for 1,018 yards (7.5-yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns, and 15 catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns. With the Seahawks, Penny is expected to start and be the featured back. Chris Carson, Mike Davis, C.J. Prosise or J.D. McKissic could pose a challenge, but Seattle seems committed to making Penny a star. Fantasy owners should view Penny as a low-end No. 2 running back worth drafting in Round 5 in seasonal leagues (Round 6 or later in PPR), and he's a top 10 overall pick in rookie-only leagues for dynasty formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...