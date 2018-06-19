2018 Outlook: Rashaad Penny

The Seahawks made a surprise pick in the NFL Draft when they selected rookie running back Rashaad Penny from San Diego State at No. 27 overall in the first round. He was the second running back drafted behind Saquon Barkley, and hopefully Penny can prove he's worth it. His college career was impressive. In 2017, Penny had 289 carries for 2,248 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns, and 19 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. And in 2016, Penny had 136 carries for 1,018 yards (7.5-yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns, and 15 catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns. With the Seahawks, Penny is expected to start and be the featured back. Chris Carson, Mike Davis, C.J. Prosise or J.D. McKissic could pose a challenge, but Seattle seems committed to making Penny a star. Fantasy owners should view Penny as a low-end No. 2 running back worth drafting in Round 5 in seasonal leagues (Round 6 or later in PPR), and he's a top 10 overall pick in rookie-only leagues for dynasty formats.