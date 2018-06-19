2018 Outlook: Rashad Greene

2018 fantasy player outlook for Rashad Greene, WR, Jaguars

Rashad Greene has an uphill battle for a roster spot with the Jaguars. Last year the team unearthed Keelan Cole as their primary slot receiver while Greene spent the season on Injured Reserve. He's unlikely to help your Fantasy team dominate.

