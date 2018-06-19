2018 Outlook: Rashard Higgins

2018 fantasy player outlook for Rashard Higgins, WR, Browns

Rashard Higgins had chances to shine with the Browns last season but ultimately fell out of the offense. Now he finds himself buried on their depth chart. Until he finds playing time and puts up good numbers, Fantasy owners shouldn't bother adding him to rosters.

