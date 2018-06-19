2018 Outlook: Ray-Ray Mccloud

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ray-Ray Mccloud, WR, Bills

The Bills selected rookie receiver Ray-Ray McCloud in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Clemson, and he will compete for a role as a reserve receiver and special teams contributor this year. Buffalo needs help at receiver, so McCloud has a chance to earn playing time right away behind Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones. That said, we don't have high expectations for McCloud, who only had 49 catches for 503 yards and one touchdown last year in Clemson. He also had just four touchdowns in three years in college. McCloud is not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues.

