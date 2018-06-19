2018 Outlook: Rex Burkhead
2018 fantasy player outlook for Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots
Rex Burkhead will compete with rookie Sony Michel to be the featured running back for the Patriots with Dion Lewis departed as a free agent, but Burkhead will likely be No. 2 on the depth chart. Along with Michel, Burkhead could compete with Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee for touches on the ground and James White in the passing game, but New England has to replace over 200 touches with Lewis gone. Burkhead struggled with injuries in 2017, his first season with the Patriots, but he still managed to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in five of the 10 games he was able to play. He also had at least three catches in six games. Burkhead loses Fantasy value with the addition of Michel, but don't rule him out with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. He will still get work on the ground and through the air, and if Michel struggles, Burkhead could be a valuable sleeper with upside if he stays healthy for 16 games.
