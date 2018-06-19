2018 Outlook: Richie James
2018 fantasy player outlook for Richie James, WR, 49ers
The 49ers might have found a potential steal in receiver Richie James, who was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Middle Tennessee. James had a lost 2017 season because of an ankle injury and broken collarbone, which limited him to five games. But in the two years prior, James combined for 212 catches for 2,959 yards and 20 touchdowns. With the 49ers, James will compete to be a reserve receiver behind Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin, and his main competition will be with Trent Taylor and fellow rookie Dante Pettis. We'll see what James' role is as a rookie, but he's not likely to get drafted in seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, James is only worth a late-round pick at best.
