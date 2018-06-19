2018 Outlook: Ricky Seals-Jones
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cardinals
Ricky Seals-Jones could be a sleeper tight end for the Cardinals this season, and he's someone to target with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. As a rookie in 2017, Seals-Jones, who is a converted college receiver, flashed some potential when he had two games with at least 13 Fantasy points in a standard league in consecutive games in Weeks 11 and 12. Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) most likely won't be ready for Week 1, and the Cardinals need help in the passing game. Arizona will have a new coach (Steve Wilks), offensive coordinator (Mike McCoy) and quarterback (Sam Bradford), and hopefully Seals-Jones will prove to be a reliable target. Keep an eye on his progress in training camp, but Seals-Jones could end up as a weekly starter for Fantasy owners during the year.
