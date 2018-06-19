2018 Outlook: Rico Gathers

2018 fantasy player outlook for Rico Gathers, TE, Cowboys

Rico Gathers turned plenty of heads during the 2017 preseason, but a concussion prior to the third preseason game kept him out for his entire rookie campaign. We hope he's healthy during this training camp because he showed flashes of being a strong contributor with seven catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns through two preseason games. Gathers could emerge as the No. 1 tight end for the Cowboys now that Jason Witten has decided to retire, but he'll also face competition from rookie Dalton Schultz and veterans Geoff Swaim and Blake Jarwin. No matter his role, the Cowboys need playmakers in the passing game, which could help Gathers get increased playing time. Gathers is someone to monitor if he's healthy as expected for training camp, and he could be worth a late-round flier in all leagues.

