2018 Outlook: Rishard Matthews
2018 fantasy player outlook for Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
Rishard Matthews has become Tennessee's most reliable receiver, though you wouldn't know it by his popularity in Fantasy. He played fewer games and thus had fewer targets in 2017, limiting his numbers from the career-highs he had the year prior. Matthews also had only four double-digit Fantasy point outings, reaffirming that he's a touchdown-or-bust receiver. With Corey Davis expected to progress in his second season, you should continue to expect Matthews to be a middling Fantasy option. Drafting him with a late-round pick to serve as bench depth seems fine, but don't bank on him becoming a regular pick for your lineup
