2018 Outlook: Rishard Matthews

2018 fantasy player outlook for Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans

Rishard Matthews has become Tennessee's most reliable receiver, though you wouldn't know it by his popularity in Fantasy. He played fewer games and thus had fewer targets in 2017, limiting his numbers from the career-highs he had the year prior. Matthews also had only four double-digit Fantasy point outings, reaffirming that he's a touchdown-or-bust receiver. With Corey Davis expected to progress in his second season, you should continue to expect Matthews to be a middling Fantasy option. Drafting him with a late-round pick to serve as bench depth seems fine, but don't bank on him becoming a regular pick for your lineup

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...