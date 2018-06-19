2018 Outlook: Rob Kelley

2018 fantasy player outlook for Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins

Rob Kelley was expected to be the featured running back in Washington in 2017, but poor play and injuries now put him in a spot to have to earn his role this season, especially with the addition of rookie Derrius Guice. Kelley was limited to seven games in 2017 because of ankle and rib injuries, and he only had one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson were better running backs for the Redskins, and Kelley will have to prove himself to earn a prominent role as at least the No. 2 option behind Guice. Fantasy owners should take a wait-and-see approach with Kelley heading into training camp, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues.

