2018 Outlook: Robbie Gould

2018 fantasy player outlook for Robbie Gould, K, 49ers

Robbie Gould became a Fantasy standout again toward the end of the 2017 season after Jimmy Garoppolo took over as the starter, and we hope Gould can carry that momentum over to this year. In five starts with Garoppolo, Gould scored at least 10 Fantasy points in a standard league in four of those outings, including three games with at least 15 points. That finish helped Gould end the year as the No. 5 Fantasy kicker in standard leagues. Before Garoppolo took over in San Francisco, Gould scored double digits in Fantasy points just twice in 11 games. Gould is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...