2018 Outlook: Robbie Gould
2018 fantasy player outlook for Robbie Gould, K, 49ers
Robbie Gould became a Fantasy standout again toward the end of the 2017 season after Jimmy Garoppolo took over as the starter, and we hope Gould can carry that momentum over to this year. In five starts with Garoppolo, Gould scored at least 10 Fantasy points in a standard league in four of those outings, including three games with at least 15 points. That finish helped Gould end the year as the No. 5 Fantasy kicker in standard leagues. Before Garoppolo took over in San Francisco, Gould scored double digits in Fantasy points just twice in 11 games. Gould is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...