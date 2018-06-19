2018 Outlook: Robby Anderson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Robby Anderson, WR, Jets
Robby Anderson has proven to be a talented receiver on the field, but he's had trouble staying out of trouble off the field. He's had two run-ins with the law in as many offseasons, and he could be facing a suspension from the NFL this year. We'll see what happens and if he's going to miss any games, but it could alter his Fantasy value. If he's scheduled to play 16 games, Anderson has the potential to be a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Any missed time, however, will bump him down to a No. 3 option. He also has a crowded receiving corps in 2018 compared to 2017 with Quincy Enunwa (neck) healthy and the addition of Terrelle Pryor. The upside for Anderson, who is entering his third season in the NFL, is he scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league six times in 2017, and all of them came in the 12 healthy games with Josh McCown, who is back as the Jets' starting quarterback as long as he can hold off rookie Sam Darnold. Plan on drafting Anderson as early as Round 5 in all formats if he's not suspended, but his value will slide if he's forced to miss any games due to a suspension.
