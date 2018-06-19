2018 Outlook: Robert Griffin Iii

2018 fantasy player outlook for Robert Griffin Iii, QB, Ravens

Robert Griffin III was signed by the Ravens to back up Joe Flacco. He'll get a strong look in training camp and the preseason after sitting out all of 2017. He does have a career 63.3 completion percentage with 7.4 yards per pass attempt, but concerns about his durability will forever haunt him. RGIII will be an interesting add off waivers in deeper leagues if Flacco were to miss several games during the season.

